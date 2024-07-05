Watch Now
'It's 4th of July tradition': Wisconsin visitor takes in Ralston parade

One visitor from Wisconsin celebrates independence at the Ralston parade before heading to Omaha to enjoy the holiday weekend.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Spotty clouds held down the heat for the thousands who came to Ralston for the towns annual independence day parade.

Neighbors of all ages filled the streets, many caught goodies like candy or swag as law enforcement, council members, organizations, local athletes and performers came down the parade route.

Ada Parker was in the area from from Wisconsin visiting a friend.

"I feel like it's really fun to see everything in the community... and I feel like parades show everything. It's a 4th of July tradition!" said Parker.

The festivities wrapped up with fireworks at the Liberty First Credit Union.

