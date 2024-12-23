'It's a gift of love' : Ralston neighbor spends weeks putting together Christmas village display

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Peggy Carrell has been putting together a Christmas village display for over 30 years. The village has over 600 pieces takes over two weeks to put together.



Peggy Carrell has been putting together a Christmas village display since 1992, and 15 years ago she moved to the Baright Public Library to share it with the community.

“My goal was to make sure there was a smile on everyone’s face that comes in,” Carrell said.

The original display started as just 12pieces, now it has grown to two tables with over 600 pieces that requires almost three weeks to assemble,

“It’s a lot of work, we have sons and grandchildren that help us put it together every year,” she said.

And every year something new is added.

Linda Miles has been working at the library for 10 years and looks forward to seeing how the display changes.

“This year we have 200 new villages, so I like to pick out my favorite ones and see all the little details that go into it,” Miles said.

Carrell said the villages in her display represent her family and community, and she puts in the work every year just to bring joy to her neighbors.

“To make sure people are happy, that’s my goal. It's a gift of love for the people,” she said.

The display will be up through the second week in January.