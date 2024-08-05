'It's a lifesaver': neighbors help serve free meals to those still without power

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Sarpy County residents were served free hot meals in Papillion after thousands are still left without power from the storm



Hot meals served meals to residents still without power

Some Sarpy county neighbors are moving into five full days without power

Over 5000 meals were served to the community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It just took everything and the temperatures being what they are it’s just really been tough on people," neighbor David Lee said.

Thousands in Sarpy County are moving into the fifth full day without power as the restoration process continues.

In Papillion the community is doing what it can to get neighbors through this outage.

'Its just been outlandish,"Lee said.

Lee still has not had power return to his home since Wednesdays storm.

"The storm came blowing through and it’s been out ever since They were talking about possibly getting it on at 10 last night but come last night at 10 nothing," he said.

Monday, he and others came to Papillion landing for a meal they wondered when power will return to their homes.

"Having food is a big concern for people even when they do have power so right now when you can’t have refrigerator and all your food has gone bad since we are on day five right now,” Dina Haberer said.

Haberer volunteered to serve her neighbors.

"Even people who have gotten power back are struggling to put food back in their refrigerator so to have fresh hot meals you can take has been a blessing to lots of people, " she said.

She knows what they're going through because she's in the same situation, power is out at her house and OPPD doesn't expect it to return for a few more days.

"I’ve been in this community 23 years and it's amazing how we all come together to help each other, it's really nice," Haberer said.

"it's a lifesaver. It's just been great and it has helped a lot of people," Lee said.

Haberer and other volunteers served over 5000 meals to neighbors that are still recovering from the storm damage like her and Lee.

OPPD says if neighbors’ power still isn't on to re report the outage.

