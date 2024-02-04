'Its a lot of things all in one,' kids learn S.T.E.A.M., interpersonal skills through legos Saturday

Kids use Legos to create robots that perform tasks

The Nebraska Extension office held the Lego League Scrimmage Saturday at Ralston Middle School

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Legos are more than just toys for kids taking part in the Lego Scrimmage League. They’re a learning device that teaches them about Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (S.T.E.A.M.)

Legend Parmer is one of the many kids creating robotics with Legos.

“[They] help us complete certain task and missions that we called below hanging fruit such as things that are easy for us to do or to grab.” Parmer said. “This is a great thing for people who like those qualities.”

Brandy Schulze with the Nebraska Extension office said in addition, kids learn other important skills such as problem solving, critical thinking and public speaking.

“Its a lot of things all in one,” She said.

Teams of kids representing schools, church groups and more team up, cheering each other on learning and growing along the way.

“You get to meet new people, learn more about them and you get to be a part of things that you

“These kids are awesome and they just need a way to show the world that they’re awesome,” Schulze said. “This allows that.”

Kids in the Scrimmage will take these skills to a statewide competition in Lincoln in March.

