'It's iconic' : American Legion Post 32 gets static display tank after waiting years

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a great day to be an American, great day to be in Papillion, great day to be a member of American Legion Post 32,” Veteran Brian Wells said.

American Legion Post 32 waited over three years for this massive 93,000-pound tank to come to Papillion.

Neighbors, veterans and service members gathered to watch it come in.

Wells was one on the spectators watching as the tank was picked up and placed in front of the legion. A special moment for him because he used to ride in tanks like this while he was serving.

"Oh, I’m excited,” Wells said. “I woke up this morning hoping they will let me get inside.”

The tank came from a VFW in Burwell, Nebraska that turned in its charter due to low membership. Something that has been an issue for many legions and VFWs across the country.

Ted Pafford, commander for the Post 32 said because of the number of veterans in the Bellevue and Papillion community, Post 32 has a strong membership.

"We have been gaining new members,” Pafford said. “We are a pretty active post, so we do a lot of stuff for veterans in the community."

Post 32 is one of the oldest legions according to Pafford, so finally getting a static display is a big deal and he hopes it makes neighbors stop and notice the post.

"It's iconic when people drive by now, I think it helps people understand and know that it is a veterans’ organization,” he said.

Pafford said he is still trying to figure out the exact history of the tank and where and when it used.

The legion plans on repainting and restoring the tank in the spring.