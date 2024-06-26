'Its mother nature and there's not a whole lot we can do': neighbors listen to officials and leave RV park

Those in need of shelter can go to Plattsmouth Community Center.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Merrits beach RV park where it is practically a ghost town now that residents have left area.

I reached out to to the Cass County emergency disaster team this morning asking what they are suggesting neighbors to do with rising water levels of the Missouri.

I was told they are going through Merrit Beach and Linder Lakes encouraging neighbors to evacuate. I spoke with Connie Stalls who says she moved out her camper back to Lincoln on Sunday, now she's back getting what's left.

"You know we've lived long enough things happen. It's just one of those things. It's mother nature and there's not a whole lot. We can do it. I mean, use it. All. These are all have campers in them behind you all the way around and there's only a few campers here that's it because you don't want your stuff floating down and being ruined."

Officials tells me they are going door to door and posting papers encouraging neighbors to be out come night time anticipating flood waters will be higher.

