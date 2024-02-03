'It’s powerful.' Sophomore English students learn about Holocaust through hands on project

Honors English sophomores at Papillion La Vista South High School are putting together Holocaust memorials.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Using paint, clay and other crafting materials sophomores in Dr. Micheal Musil's honors English class are creating Holocaust memorials.

Students must research about the Holocaust to find inspiration for their designs. The goal is to create something visual and educational.

It’s the second year students have done this project at the school, Musil said he wanted his class to understand the holocaust in a deeper, more meaningful way.

Research shows teens nationwide struggle with basic facts about the Holocaust, a study by Pew Research showed only 38% knew how many Jews were killed, 33% knew how Adolf Hitler came to power in Germany.

Ace Schaffer explained why she thinks its important people talk about the Holocaust.

"People who don’t remember history are the ones who are more likely to repeat it," She said. "It should be openly talked about and taught in this way."

Musil sees how his students have taken this to heart, with how much thought they’ve put into their work.

"Not everybody’s an artist," He said. "but everybody’s able to make a display of some kind and it’s powerful." Musil said.

All honors English classes at Papillion La Vista South are creating Holocaust memorials. Classes will vote for their favorites, winning designs will be displayed at the Jewish Community Center in May.