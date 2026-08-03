'It's so much fun": Sarpy County Fair draws families to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (KMTV) — The Sarpy County Fair wrapped up Sunday in Springfield, bringing together families, food vendors, and community events for another year.

Max Williams, KMTV

The Swierczek family made the trip from Omaha to attend, continuing what has become a yearly tradition of getting the family together for the fair.

When asked about the best fair food, the answer was not unanimous.

"Lemonade… no the chicken tenders," the Swierczeks said.

From the pedal pull to funnel cakes, the fair offered something for everyone. Twisted Hitch, a business with Springfield locals cooking up food, used the event as an opportunity to showcase their food and their town.

Max Williams, KMTV

"The people are amazing everyone is so welcoming," Kayla Romero said.

Sunday marked the last day of the fair, with attendees already expressing eagerness to return next year. An organizer said that due some of the nicer weather, this was one of the most successful fairs over the last few years.

Max Williams, KMTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.