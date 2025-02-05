'It's the best part of my day' : PLCS opens new media academy studio

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Papillion La Vista High School opened a new media studio that allows students to learn broadcasting and media production hands-on.



The studio opened at Papillion La Vista High School but is open to all students

It is apart of the school's Media Academy

Students create podcasts, videos, and live streams in the studio

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The new media studio, which was funded by Meta, gives students a chance to learn about media production hands-on through developing videos, podcasts, and live streams.

The studio is for students in the school’s Media Academy, a program that gives students an opportunity to explore different mediums.

Maddox Allen, a junior has been a part of the program since freshman year, he live streams sports games and runs engineering for the media academy. With the new studio, he's able to work with equipment and learn more about the technical side of broadcasting, Allen said.

"It's the best part of my day being able to come in here and play with everything,” Allen said. “We have the best in business technology as a junior in high school. I don't know how many kids get to say that."

Before the studio, students were producing media in the hallways and gym.

Sydney Schmid, a junior at the school said having a private space for the program has helped students create better videos.

“There’s lots of background noises that used to go on in senior videos that would make us stop and pause but now that we have our private studio and soundproof walls, we don't have to worry about eliminating those noises anymore,” Schmid said.

The studio also has an area for students to get senior portraits and other photos done for students interested in photography.

Right now, students are working on graphics and videos for senior athletes, which will be shown on screens at games.