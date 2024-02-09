KINDNESS IS GLOBAL: Ralston 2nd graders showered with Valentine's Day cards from around the world

Mr. Tim Krayer and his 2nd Grade class is opening hundreds of Valentine's Day cards from around the world.

Krayer and his students were surprised to receive so many cards and other packages.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Valentine’s Day cards fill the hallway just outside Mr. Tim Krayer's second grade classroom at Wildewood Elementary School in Ralston.

Many cards came from interesting places both in and out of the United States.

Through this project these kids are learning their world is just as big as it is kind. Karter Austin said sometimes his class received more than just a card

“We were really surprised that candy would be coming in packages.” Austin said. “We thought we would just be getting notes.”

Mr. Krayer came up with the idea for friends and family to send his class cards, he made a simple post on Facebook where it has gotten 300 shares.

The project is not slowing down for the class, Krayer said they have gotten over 350 cards and packages. They want to share what they’ve received with some of the other kids at the school.

