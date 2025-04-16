La Vista addresses noise complaints from The Astro following a sound study

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV)– The city released results from a sound study done in October after noise complaints from last years concert season. The study gave suggestion to both the city and the venue on how to lower the noise.



The sound study was done in October, results were just released.

Adam Geisen, who moved out of his home last year due to the noise said he's glad to see a sound study done.

The study gave recommendations to both the city and the venue on how to lower the noise for neighbors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Astro Amphitheater told KMTV it plans to work with the City of La Vista to lower noise levels from concerts.

The stage points right at these homes a few hundred yards away. Adam Geisen who use to live in one of these homes before moving away due to the noise said it's nice to have proof of what he was experiencing

“I knew I wasn't crazy when I first talk to you guys,” he said.

Last year, reporter Greta Goede went and sat in Geisen’s backyard to see how loud the music was the same night of the sound study.

Geisen’s backyard decibels measured 70-75 while across the pond at the venue decibels were 80- 85.

Although the city may not be able to enforce the changes that need to be made to lower the noise according to city spokesperson mitch Beaumont, the Astro is working with the city to lessen the volume at these homes.

Contractors suggested lowering the speakers five feet, putting something around the speakers to direct the sound into the amphitheater and adding sound deadening material to the back of the stage wall.

“They have indicated that they are going to establish some better expectations with the bands coming in ahead of time, telling them they need to keep it below this level,” Beaumont said.

The city does not have an ordinance for sound levels, but it's possible the city and the astro could reach an agreement.

As for Geisen, although he's moved away, he hopes this brings change for his old neighbors.

“I’m not sure what I expect to come out of it. I just hope the people at the bottom of the hill who are getting blasted by the speakers are in a better position now,” he said.

A spokesperson for the astro told me they are reviewing the sound study to find which recommendations can be done, right now this is no timeline for these changes

According to Beaumont, the city will be tracking complaints again this year to compare from last year.