La Vista businesses participate in 'Golden Ticket Event'

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) – Sarpy Chamber's "Golden Ticket Event" gives neighbors a chance to win prizes by shopping at local businesses



For every $20 spent, neighbors receive one ticket

There are 15 participating businesses

Events like these help promote small and local businesses, according to Megan Shonka, owner of Happy Mango Bakery

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A golden ticket that gives you a chance to win prizes and support local businesses.

Sarpy Chamber is holding a golden ticket event to promote small businesses.

Happy Mango Bakery opened in July and owner Megan Shonka said promotional events like this are important for bringing customers to new local businesses.

"It’s critical because there is a lot of small businesses out there that aren't doing well,” Shonka said. “We want people to know we exist, and we want you to choose us over a chain store or a franchise that is nationwide. Corporations are great but they have a time and place, and right now local people need help."

For every $20 a neighbor spends at a participating business, they receive a ticket for a drawing for a chance to win prizes.

Sarpy Chamber started the golden ticket event to promote local and small businesses in the community.

Something that Shonka said makes a big impact since there are small businesses in the community neighbors don't know about and this event is a way to get them there.

"Sarpy Chamber does a really good job at getting these new businesses out there and help push more traffic to them, drive a little bit more businesses which is great for us,” she said.

Jeramie Stephenson, owner of another new business, Dirty Dough said events also help new businesses get to know the community.

"It brings awareness but also allows us to give something back in the community as well by offering different prizes and different opportunities to get to know our customers," Stephenson said.

There are 15 businesses participating in the promotional event and tickets are drawn every week.

The event ends Nov. 11 with a final drawing for a grand prize, so neighbors should keep all the tickets they earn.

The ticket winners are posted on the Sarpy Chamber Facebook page every Monday.