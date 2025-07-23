La Vista daycare employee arrested on child sexual assault charges, 2 daycares shut down

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) – La Vista Police Department arrested 61-year-old John Key, an employee of Mom's Daycare in La Vista. Key is also connected to Bright Stars Childcare. Both day cares have been shut down.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

La Vista Police Department arrested a daycare employee after accusations of child sexual assault.

61-year-old John Key, an employee of Mom's Daycare and husband of the owner of Bright Stars Childcare, was arrested Tuesday night.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order for both daycares to be shut down.

La Vista Police told KMTV the victim was a child at the daycare and there may be more victims. They encourage parents to reach out to them with questions or concerns.

“The investigation is ongoing. We don’t want anyone to feel that they are unheard. They have been in businesses for a while, so we don’t want to treat it like they may not be, like this is the only one," Sgt. Scott Collett said.

Since the crime involves children, this is a felony charge.

KMTV also uncovered Key was arrested last month in Pottawatamie County on assault with a dangerous weapon charges.

Key is due in Sarpy County court Thursday morning.