La Vista pool set to be demolished for underpass construction

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV)– The pool is closing for the final time Labor Day weekend and is scheduled to be demolished in September to make room for an underpass



Neighbors are sad to see the city pool that has been there since the 80's go

The pool is being demolished in order to connect City Centre with Central Park

The pool is set to be demolished in September but the city is unsure with construction on the underpass will begin

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The La Vista city pool is scheduled to be demolished next month to make room for an underpass.

It sits in the way of the city's new plans.

It's all apart of Corridor 84, a plan to revamp 84th Street.

The pool is in the way of connecting an underpass from Central Park to City Centre, and because the pool is in poor condition the city decided to demolish it and build a new one.

Neighbors are sad to see the pool close. Laura Wall moved in across the street in 1989.

"The activity in the summer time I just really enjoy all the people coming, all the kids going over there, it's just really sad," Wall said.

She does agree, though; it is time for a new one.

"They have to close it down quite a bit because there is problems with it since it is getting older,” Wall said.

Other neighbors are excited to see what the city will do with the area and think the underpass is good idea.

"It's dangerous. It is a pretty busy street so that will probably be a lot safer for everybody. Maybe a little commotion while it is getting built but I think a lot safer in the long run," neighbor Ryan Harm said.

La Vista will build a new pool just to the west of the old one in an area they are calling Central Park West but the city doesn't know how quickly the new pool can be constructed so neighbors will be left without one for a while.

The city is also unsure on when construction to the underpass will start.

The pool will remain open on the weekends through Labor Day before closing for the final time.