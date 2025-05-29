La Vista prepares for annual La Vista Days this weekend

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) – "Any family coming can come and do almost everything without paying penny. We think that’s what makes la vista days distinctive and helps standout to the Omaha metro,” Mitch Beaumont said.



La Vista Days starts this Friday at 5 p.m.

The city will hold a free concert Friday night at The Astro.

Event moves over to city hall Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

The annual La Vista Days celebration is happening this weekend. The event kicks off Friday night at central park with activities then later at 6 p.m. gates open for a free concert at The Astro followed by a firework and drone show.

Saturday the fun moves over to city hall starting off with a parade at 10 a.m. followed by a cookout, car show and some new activities like a bingo tent and pickleball tournaments. The bingo tent costs $0.25 per card and all proceeds go to Moving Veterans Forward.

"Any family coming can come and do almost everything without paying penny. We think that’s what makes la vista days distinctive and helps standout to the Omaha metro,” Mitch Beaumont, communications manager for the City of La Vista​ said.

The celebrations end Saturday night with more live music. For more details on the events click here.