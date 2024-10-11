Local animal rescue collects donations to send to animals, shelters impacted by Hurricane Milton

MURRAY, Neb. (KMTV) – Scatter Joy Acres, an animal rescue, is collecting animal supplies to send to farms, shelters, and pet owners who were impacted by Hurricane Milton



Scatter Joy Acres is collecting animal supplies to send down to Florida

The rescue is collecting these supplies until Wednesday

Omaha neighbors can bring their donations to Pyramid Roofing

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Animal shelters, pet owners and farms suffered loss from Hurricane Milton and now many need supplies.

Scatter Joy Acres is doing what it can from Nebraska to help those in Florida.

Joy Bartling, founder of Scatter Joy Acres, an animal rescue and therapy ranch, knew many animals have been impacted because of the hurricane and she wanted to find a way to help.

"Those animals don't have a way out… If we can be able to supply those needs that those animals need, they are taken care of,” Bartling said.

Bartling and others at Scatter Joy Acres decided to gather donations of animal supplies to send down to animal shelters, farms, and individuals with pets who were impacted by the hurricane.

"A lot of the stores that are there also had hurricane devastation so even the feed and stuff in the stores is unable to be used so what we bring down will help distributers until they can get food back in their stores as well,” Bartling said.

Bartling is collecting items for many different animals from dogs and cats to horses and cows, to make sure all animals and owners impacted have the supplies they need.

"It helps the people who own them, it’s less stress for them to try to spend that money to get supplies for animals while they try to figure out funding to try and repair their home," she said.

Bartling said the rescue has received a truck full of hay that is already on its way to animals that need. and more donations have been coming in, but she still needs a lot more donations to cover what animals in Florida need.

For those looking to donate, they can either bring their donations to Scatter Joy Acres or for neighbors in Omaha, there is donation box outside of Pyramid Roofing.

Scatter Joy Acres will be accepting donations until Wednesday before Bartling or her staff drive the supplies down to Florida themselves.