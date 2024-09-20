Local tattoo shop donates money made from suicide awareness tattoos to suicide prevention foundation

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Electric Ink Society in Bellevue is discounting suicide awareness tattoos and donating the money to American Foundation for Suicide Awareness, Nebraska Chapter



A permanent reminder represents resilience for those who struggled with mental health.

A local business is offering a special message with ink to help bring awareness and hope for many fights a daily battle.

"Every time I see it just brightens up a light inside of me," Makenzie Kennedy said.

Kennedy got semicolon tattoo to represent her fight with mental health and she said her tattoo means a lot to her.

“It gives me a lot of pride of the strength that I have and all the hills that I’ve overcome,” Kennedy said. “It represents all the things I had to sacrifice and all the things I have gained from the sacrifice."



Owner of Electric Ink Society, Megan Ashlee, said she knows the importance of these tattoos to those who get them and wanted to help spread awareness. So she decided to offer discounts on suicide awareness tattoos for suicide prevention month and donate those funds to the American Foundation for Suicide Awareness, Nebraska Chapter. In hopes of helping others.

“Just by getting a semicolon tattoo that represents suicide awareness then donating the money to those programs not only helps the person getting the tattoo but helps someone who potentially feels they aren't wanted here," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said these discounts and donations can go a long way.

"You never know if the person next to you needs that extra help and by coming here, you're providing that without even knowing their name," she said.

Kennedy said these tattoos are reminder, for her and others, of the strength and resilience they have.

“It’s a long road and it’s very hard when you do lose someone but honestly it has made me stronger and helps me help others,” she said.

Electric Ink Society will offer these discounts through Suicide Prevention Month.

