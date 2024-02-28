LUNCH DEBT: Parents still struggle despite community support, 'they want to do what’s best for their child'

Lunchboxes created by members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bellevue were made to raise money for student lunch debt at a nearby elementary school.

Members raised $1,800 which paid off lunch debt for the entire school.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Members of the Immanuel Lutheran Church created lunchboxes to raise money for school lunch debt at nearby Avery Elementary School.

Pastor Paula Lawhead said everyone involved decorated their own, some had grandkids decorate them, and the challenge was to collect change.

For six weeks, members gathered their loose change, scraping together $700 in total.

“People were so excited in what was happening and seeing the value and impact that makes,” Lawhead said. “They continued giving.”

In all, $1,800 was collected, and used to pay off the entire student lunch debt at Avery elementary.

Bellevue Public Schools is no stranger to student lunch debt, the district reports the total debt hovers around $135,000.

John Campbell, the principal of Avery Elementary said the debt remains even with free and reduced lunch programs, community support from the church and other organizations, it can still be hard to connect to resources.

“Whether they’re too prideful, or whether it’s just kind of how they were raised, they want to do what’s best for their child and they want to take that ownership.” Campbell said. “We do have those programs, they’re there to help families that need help.

He said kids in the school, and the district don’t have to worry about not getting a meal if they rack up a balance.

He's thankful for the community’s continued support, in addition to paying off debt at Avery, Immanuel Lutheran was also able to raise funds to pay half of the lunch debt for Logan Fontenelle Middle School.

