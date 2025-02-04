Lutheran Family Services responds to Musk's, Flynn's allegations on 'X'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Lutheran Family Services was one organization Elon Musk and Mike Flynn called out on xX claiming the organization was using religion as a "money laundering operation."



Lutheran Family Services responds to allegations about money laundering

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lutheran Family Services was one organization Elon Musk and Mike Flynn called out on X over the weekend… claiming the organization was using religion as a “money laundering operation “and “it must end.”

The organization responded to the tweet Monday in a statement saying they are highly audited, accredited and endorsed by the better business bureau… and they are not a church and there to support and serve

The organization said its federal grant money is used for social work, help people recover from addictions, mental health, and trauma.

It encouraged Musk and Flynn to learn more about the organization and the work it does with families, parents and veterans and to learn more about how it uses federal grant money to serve.

KMTV reached out to Gov. Pillens office for a statement about the allegations.