MAKING A DIFFERENCE: How a new construction class lets Ralston students complete projects for the real world

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Meet the Ram Crew, a new advanced construction class high school kids are taking at Ralston High School. Senior Micah Koziol said the class is something he was born for.

“I've been around construction my entire life, i've naturally gravitated towards it.” Koziol said. “Mr. Becklun is a great teacher and obviously I've gravitated toward him as well.”

The class is the brainchild of instructor Justin Becklun, a former construction worker turned teacher who saw a need to get more people interested in the trades. He started teaching at the school last year.

“I had three woods classes, but only two construction classes and more people are going to make a career out of construction rather than woods.” Becklun said. “I decided that we needed one more class to get kids excited and involved.”

Students are making cabinets for a new retirement community in Gretna. The cabinets will be a part of stations that the facility will have for seniors living with dementia.

“Stations are very important for our seniors with dementia.” Todd Aerni, Hillcrest Real Estate said. “As part of these stations, we’re creating a general store and the students are building the shelving bin unit that’ll basically house all of our stuff for the store.”

Knowing their work is going to have a real benefit to others in the community makes the students work harder.

“You can see something go from a piece of lumber to something that people can use every single day and it makes a big impact in their lives.” Koziol said.

It's why Becklun is determined to keep this pathway open for kids interested in the trades.

“Being able to see them put to use right now, what we’ve been working on for the last two years is very fulfilling and rewarding.” Becklun said.

Becklun wants to teach the students how to make and repair fences and decks.

