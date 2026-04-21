Man facing charges after FBI says he took pictures of planes at Offutt Air Force Base

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE (KMTV) – A man from China is facing charges after the FBI says that he took photographs of planes parked at Offutt Air Force Base.

Tianrui Liang, 21, was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on April 7. Authorities say that he was attempting to board a flight to Germany.

A witness reported seeing him taking photos of planes at Offutt using a camera with a long lens. Liang told investigators that he took the photos on March 31, according to charging documents.

Liang also told investigators that he was on a road trip and had previously taken photos on an Air Force base in South Dakota.

On Tuesday, Offutt released a new statement that said: "To clarify, the individual in question did not gain access to Offutt Air Force Base. This matter is part of an ongoing investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Offutt AFB is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities."