Meet 'Baaarnabus,' one of the goats causing chaos around Bellevue

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Goats have been seen running around Bellevue since October.

Well neighbors may be wondering where they went.

KMTV was able to meet one of the little goats that spent week evading capture from law enforcement.

The kid ran from law enforcement for over a month. Now he's locked up, in a pen, at the Nebraska Humane Society.

"Between six and eight times we got called down there for these goats,” said Ronnie Schlabs, senior director of Field Operations at the Humane Society.

The 100-pound pigmy goat, now named “Baaarnabus” and his herd of three others caused chaos in Bellevue, running in front of traffic and ramming into cars at this car lot near 25th and Chandler.

Video from October 16 shows Baaarnabus and his accomplice running around the Corwin Toyota dealership.

"We were never successful out of the one that we captured because there was no way to corner them, they couldn't let us get close,” Schlabs said. “We did deploy a tranquilizer rifle with hopes we could sedate them and capture but they were so skittish we couldn't get close to them.”

BPD and animal control caught Baaarnabus last week.

So, Tuesday, KMTV went to meet the goat that has become the talk of Bellevue.

Normally goats like this are friendly but Baaarnabus was still skidish and KMTV couldn't get close.

As for the other three, "We have no idea where the other ones have gone… we haven't had a call in them for several days so hopefully they went back home,” Schlabs said.

While the police say they don't have any more questions, one big one remains --- where is his owner?

Baaarnabus is up for adoption at the Humane Society.