Metro Community College breaks ground on Sarpy County campus

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – The 144-acre site will be a mixed-use development with academic, dining, and retail space, along with some housing options that will support the fast-growing population.



Officials broke ground on the campus Thursday morning.

This will be the first permanent campus since 1980.

The project is still in the pre development phase.

According to Michelle Andahl, community development director of Papillion, the city is excited to be home to the new Sarpy County campus and give students from across the county access to resources they may not have had before.

“We are just grateful students throughout sappy county within Papillion, Bellevue, La Vista, Springfield, Gretna will have the opportunity to take those classes closer to their current high schools and be prepared for great careers in the state of Nebraska,” Andahl said.

The new campus site is located near Highway 50 and 370, within15 minutes of seven major high schools.

Current MCC students hope the new campus will encourage people from around the area to take classes.

"This being new to everyone, this being a new platform for people and students especially to gain new experiences i think it is truly a blessing,” MCC student Samuel Pemdele said.

Some courses on the new campus will include hospitality leadership, first responders training, supply chain logistics and advanced diesel technology. It will also have services for remote learning.

