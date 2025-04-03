Missing Wisconsin girl found safe in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – An amber alert was issued on February 3. Wednesday night, she was located at Loves Truck Stop off Cornhusker after a woman and her husband saw her with 40-year-old Gary day and called police.



An amber alert was issued for 17-year-old Sophia Franklin Feb. 3

She was located Wednesday night at Loves off Cornhusker

40-year-old Gary Day had warrants for child abduction and transportation of a minor

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

See something say something it’s what we always hear but one woman and her husband did and that’s what led to a 17-year-old girl being found.

It happened at Loves Travel Shop off Cornhusker around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, a woman and her husband saw 17-year-old Sophia Franklin and 40-year-old Gary Day. The woman spoke with two and she told deputies. Their stories didn't line up, so she called the police

Franklin lives outside Milwaukee Wisconsin and an amber alert was issued on February 3, when her parents say she went missing.

Day has several warrants in both Arkansas and Wisconsin, including abduction of a child and transportation of a minor.

“This is a textbook example of someone making a 911 call because they didn't think something was right and we respond and sure enough he has several warrants across several states,” Sheriff Greg London said.

According to deputies, the two hitchhiked to Omaha after Day's car broke down in Idaho.

Franklin's mother is overjoyed her daughter is off the road and coming home.

“I can't even begin to say how grateful I am. They found her on her birthday like wow, if that's not a god thing I don’t know what is,” she said.

Because Day has warrants from several states, prosecutors will have to compromise on a plan on how to charge him.

As for Franklin, we are told family came to Omaha Thursday to bring her home.