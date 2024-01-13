Mixed feelings from neighbors on Bellevue's Innovation Hub development

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a development that involves about 45 acres of land just off the intersection of U.S. Hwy 75 and 34. On it will be apartments and commercial space, but the focal point will be an office campus that will attract a number of cybersecurity companies to town.

“I think its a great asset to the Bellevue community,” Jennifer Nottle, resident said. “I don't know how long they’ve been planning it but I don't see an issue with it.”

“I don’t like that we’re losing green space,” Kathy Arnauskas, resident said. “I think that’s important we build and we take all our green space.”

The Karnik farm sits on the land where the Innovation Hub is set to be built, while they support the expansion they still have concerns about what to do with her animals and making arrangements for her special needs son should she choose to sell their land.

“There’s a lot of things,” She said. “It’s not like woo hoo we got the money let’s leave.”

Mayor Rusty Hike said he wants to get the ball rolling on the development quickly,

“We’re gonna have business jobs there but we’re also going to have the green space.”

In addition he wants to improve traffic access to the new site, he hopes to have a groundbreaking ceremony sometime this spring.

The project should take two years to complete.