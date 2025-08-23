MoveOn rally in La Vista focuses on 2026 midterms

MoveOn brought its nationwide rally tour to La Vista, where Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Maxwell Frost rallied voters to get involved ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Local attendees Sandy and John Spessard said the new immigration detention facility in Nebraska and threats to Medicare access pushed them to take action.

Warren addressed core Democratic issues including inflation, tariffs, and health care, telling the crowd “we will fight for our families, neighbors, and communities.”

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the 2026 midterm elections drawing closer, a national political group is taking its message on the road. This weekend, Move On stopped in the Omaha metro, aiming to energize voters and push for Democratic gains in Congress.

The rally, held in La Vista, featured U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost. A crowd of supporters chanted “Won’t Back Down” as the lawmakers urged Nebraskans to get engaged ahead of November 2026.

“We will get in this fight because those are the kind of people we are,” Warren told the audience. “We are the people who care for our families. We are the people who take care of our neighbors. We are the people who will fight for care for our babies, for our best friends, and for our grandmas. You will not take it away—not on our watch.”

Sandy and John Spessard, who attended the rally, said they’ve been to similar events before but feel the stakes are growing higher.

“Well we’re just not happy with the way things are going in the world of politics today… and we’re just looking for the change that can happen,” Sandy said.

For John, news of a new immigration detention facility coming to Nebraska was a motivator.

“What’s going on with ICE is just not right,” said John adding that he’s also worried about the future of Medicare and Medicaid.

“We’ve been on Medicare for quite some years now, and it’s been great, and it should be available to everybody that’s paid into it with their paychecks,” said John.

Though the couple said they can’t always be on the frontlines, they encourage family and friends to stay politically active.

“As older Americans we don’t have the ability to do as much as we would like to, but we do encourage our family and friends… and we have some pretty lively conversations with them… and to know they are supporting the cause,” Sandy said.

During her remarks, Warren touched on a range of topics including inflation, tariffs, and health care—issues she argued will shape the midterm outcomes.

Move On says it will continue its rally tour across the country as part of its effort to flip seats in the House and Senate.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

