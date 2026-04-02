Moving Veterans Forward celebrates 15 years of helping homeless veterans in Omaha and Council Bluffs

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Moving Veterans Forward is on a mission to help homeless veterans in Omaha and Council Bluffs get back on their feet as the organization celebrates 15 years.

The Papillion-based nonprofit told me it has helped over 3,000 veterans over the last decade and a half by supplying necessities, like food, furniture, and appliances, after they find a home. The organization says that the true number of individuals impacted goes far beyond the veterans reached because of the relationships with families and friends that have been mended.

Veteran and founder Ron Hernandez said it has been an emotional experience watching the organization grow from his garage to where it is today.

"A lot of them continue serving even though they're out. In their mind they're still remembering what happened to them and what they did, and when someone needs help you gotta help them," Hernandez said.

Hernandez, who served in the army for 23 years, added that one of the most rewarding experiences is when he sees someone in passing years after Moving Veterans Forward provided aid. There's living proof that the work of the organization's volunteers is paying off.

"The most difficult is the very beginning and that is asking for help," Hernandez said.

Hernandez told me the next big step for the organization would be moving into a bigger warehouse for added storage.

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