'My taxes are through the roof,' Gov. Pillen hears from Bellevue neighbors at property tax reform town hall

Gov. Jim Pillen’s push to reform property taxes brought him to Bellevue University Friday. Hear more from his town hall and what Bellevue neighbors thought of it.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Despite it slipping past the legislature this session, Gov. Jim Pillen didn’t back down on his push to lower the state’s property taxes,

"You don’t even need to own property to be adversely affected," Pillen said.

He held a town hall Friday at Bellevue University where residents shared how taxes are impacting them.

Robin Griffin was one of many in the audience who said the state has to do something to bring taxes down.

"My taxes are through the roof," Griffin said. "My home needs repair that I can’t afford because I'm paying such high property taxes and homeowners insurance as well."

Another Bellvue resident, Brian Hanson said he’s thought about leaving the state because of the taxes, and is glad to see Pillen addressing them.

"It’s hurting everybody so I think it’s a problem," Hanson said. "I’m glad to see a problem solver politician stepping out and getting something done or at least trying to get something done."

One of the proposed bills that did not make it through the legislature involved a sales tax increase on many items that previously hadn't been taxed. The bill, however didn't guarantee that extra revenue would actually go towards reducing property taxes.

Conservative group Americans For Prosperity wasn't on board with the plan, stating in part,

“...Lawmakers need to find real solutions that do not include tax increases.”

Pillen plans to hold more town halls through out the state this summer, and plans to hold a special session in the legislature later this summer to address property tax reform.

