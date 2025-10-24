Nebraska's first child pacemaker recipient celebrates one year with new heart

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska's first child pacemaker recipient Kim Castellano celebrates one year with new heart after nearly 60 years of medical challenges and surgeries.



Kim Castellano was born with a congenital heart defect and received her first pacemaker at just 3 years old.

A Bellevue woman who made history as Nebraska's first child pacemaker recipient is celebrating a major milestone: one year with a new heart after nearly 60 years and more than 30 surgeries.

Kim Castellano was born with a congenital heart defect and received her first pacemaker at just 3 years old, making her the first child in Nebraska to receive the life-saving device. After decades of dealing with heart disease, her health started to decline and it was time for a transplant.

"On October 30th, we get the call that it was gonna be on Halloween, so I got my Halloween heart," Castellano said.

When asked about her feelings upon learning she would finally receive a heart, Castellano said she was "excited and terrified."

Getting that heart didn't come easy. Even on the transplant list, matching was nearly impossible. Castellano's high antibodies meant she would only be compatible with about 4% to 6% of donor hearts.

Then came a breakthrough with XVIVO's heart preservation technology, which can keep donor hearts viable longer and allows matches from farther away.

"We were able to get a heart from farther away and cast a wider net so we could get a good match and that's what mattered and that's what we got," said Pete Castellano, Kim's husband.

In Nebraska, the only place patients can receive a transplant is Nebraska Medicine. Since 1999, they have performed 628 heart transplants. Kim was number 587.

"It was just a joy to wake up and know that I was still alive. It was a hard afterward too, um, a lot of setbacks, but I'm here," Castellano said.

Castellano credits advancements in medical technology as one of the reasons she's still here. In the last year, she has been able to spend more time with her grandkids and is now planning a trip with them to Disney.

As Nebraska's first child pacemaker recipient, Castellano's journey spans nearly six decades of medical history. She is gathering with friends and family Friday to mark this milestone and thank her donor and care team for everything they have done.