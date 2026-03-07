Nebraska's Red Dawgs host the Dawg Pound Showdown wheelchair basketball regional tournament

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska's youth wheelchair basketball team, the Red Dawgs, is hosting the Dawg Pound Showdown regional tournament this weekend at Papillion-La Vista South High School.

Seven National Junior Division co-ed varsity and prep teams from Missouri, Wisconsin, California and Nebraska are competing for the title.

For the Red Dawgs, it is the only local tournament of the season, giving players a rare chance to compete in front of their home crowd.

Red Dawgs sophomore Caiden Hansen said:

"So this is really the only time we've got family and friends that get the chance to come and watch us. Otherwise, I mean they have to drive all the way to Kansas City or Wisconsin, Minnesota."

Red Dawgs senior Mac Hedtke said:

"There are a lot of amazing, really talented athletes here who work their work their hearts out, you know, and I think that's fantastic that they get the opportunity to do that."

The Red Dawgs draw players from Omaha, Lincoln and even Minnesota, with many alumni going on to compete in college, professional and international competitions.