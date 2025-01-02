Neighborgood Pantry expands as food insecurity rises in Sarpy County

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Neighborgood Pantry is moving to a larger location which will open this spring. Executive Director Melissa Nelson says the new location will allow neighbors to pick their own groceries.



The pantry is moving location to keep up with the rising demand

The new space will be 9,000 sq. ft. compared to the current 1,800 sq. ft. building

The new pantry will have a grocery store for neighbors to pick their own items

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As food insecurity grows in communities’ food pantries are expanding to be able to better serve neighbors. Neighborgood Pantry, formerly known as Tri-City Pantry is currently experiencing this move.

The pantry has seen the need in Sarpy County grow by 30% year after year, so an expansion was needed.

“The need is just expanding and it's anywhere from seniors, active-duty military, veterans, families; It's just a wide array of families that need help,” Executive Director Melissa Nelson said.

The new location near 66th and Cornhusker will have 2,500 square foot grocery store so neighbors can shop for themselves which will help families take what they need and eliminate some food waste, according to Nelson.

“The dignity of actually picking the food that your family needs and will use will assist with that and it will also help with food waste,” she said. “Right now, if you get something you family can't eat that's not helpful, and another family could really use that item.”

The pantry started planning for the move three years when it started outgrowing the current space. The original plan was to build a new location, buying this building allows the pantry to move two years sooner and saves over $2 million.

“It’s really an incredible feeling,” said Andrea Powers, Board of Directors chairman. “This is something that has been years in the making. It's been the dream of our executive director for five or six years to be client choice and they can shop for their own items."

The expanded space also allows the pantry to have more volunteers and hold different community events. The pantry also plans on adding a community garden, according to Nelson.

There are still a lot of renovations that need to be done but Nelson said she hopes to be moved into the new space by the spring of this year.

Neighborgood Pantry hopes more people will chip in as it works to renovate and shelves in this new building. Currently, the pantry is looking for donations of furniture, construction interior as well as food and monetary donations.

For more information on how to donate click here.