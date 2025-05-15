Neighborgood Pantry moves into larger location

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Neighborgood Pantry has been planning to move for years to keep up with the growing need in Sarpy County. The pantry just finished moving into a location five times the size as it's old building.



Neighborgood Pantry has seen the need in Sarpy County grow by 30% year after year and with that need growing, the pantry needed a larger space to keep up.

The new location near 66th and Cornhusker is over five times the size as the pantry's old location, which adds space for larger donations, a community garden, and a grocery store where neighbors can shop for their own food.

The pantry has been in the process of trying to move for years. Melissa Nelson, executive director of Neighborgood said she’s happy to see it finally open.

“It’s giving us a lot of space to grow, a lot of space to better serve our families and to be able to offer more programs to be able to move in and offer more space so we are really excited for this opportunity,” Nelson said.

The 9,000 square foot building will hold more commercial freezers. According to Andrea Powers, board of directors chairman, this will allow the pantry to keep more proteins and dairy products] and with a community garden outside, more fresh produce.

“It really gives these families a complete pantry experience so that they have everything that they need to provide healthy meals for their families,” Powers said.

As summer approaches need always increases so the pantry is looking for more donations to fill the new shelves. If neighbors are interested in donating, click here.

The pantry is still working on finishing renovations but hopes to be done this summer.