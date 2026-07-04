Neighbors celebrated the 4th of July in Ralston on Friday night

Rain pushed Ralston's Main Street 4th of July celebration inside, but neighbors kept the party going



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Ralston's 4th of July celebration on Main Street pushed through the rain Friday night, with activities moving inside as neighbors gathered to mark America's 250th birthday.

Before the rain forced the festivities indoors, neighbors danced in the street — including six-year-old Addy.

"Yes," Addy said, when asked if she was going to dance.

Members of the Ralston High School football team were also out in the crowd, selling raffle tickets to raise money for the program.

"We try and sell as many tickets as possible to raise money for the team. It's a really good team building and just moneymaker for the team," Alex McCarty said.

Other neighbors marked the 250th celebration in a more permanent way — with henna and face tattoos.

"I'm having so much fun. We got henna and face tattoos," Lexi Wagner said.

"I think I was the oldest person they've tattooed tonight, and it's 250. It is a big deal, and I want to do something special, so we need a flag and a 250. I haven't seen it yet," Doug Cerny said.

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