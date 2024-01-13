Neighbors hunker down as second winter storm hits Omaha area

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — During the winter storm, conditions from my apartment in La Vista were the same as everywhere else across the metro, very windy and cold.

In weather like this, you don’t really want to go anywhere and I spoke to some neighbors who share that sentiment.

“We just decided because we’re retired we were just going to go ahead and stay in,” Frank Payton, neighbor said. “We don’t plan to go out till maybe Sunday as a matter of fact.

“I couldn’t believe how deep the drifts were,” Elaine Payton, neighbor said. “It was just amazing to see all that snow. we haven’t had a snow like this for quite a few years so it’s kind of like a learning all over again how to maneuver around.”

Mounds of snow could be seen outside my apartment complex, made from the ground crews working to clear off all the stuff from the roadways and parking lots.