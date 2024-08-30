Neighbors struggle to keep up with costs from storm damage

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV)– Jonathon Wik is just one of many around the metro are dealing with thousands in damage to their properties after being hit by several storms this summer



Jonathon Wik received damage to his home, yard and car during the storms this summer

The July 31 storm was just the latest hit this community took

Now, him and others are dealing with the costs as they continue to repair their properties

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Rain, wind and hail has impacted thousands of homeowners in the area this summer.

Now homeowners are struggling to keep up with the costs of property damage following the storms.

Jonathon Wik lives in La Vista and is one of many neighbors still trying to clean up his property from the storms.

"Horrible. Just the storms alone the damage has been outstanding," Wik said.

He took damage to his home, yard and car during the storms that passed through his area.

But his property wasn't the only thing damaged by the storms, so was his bank account.

Now, like others in the area, he’s trying to keep up with the costs of the damage that was done.

"Not in my wildest dreams did I think I would be paying another car deductible. I’ve never had hail damage on a car, it’s never happened and then twice in one year. Holy cow,” he said.

So, he’s trying to find a solution, for him and his neighbors as they continue to deal with the impacts.

"I don't know here to go or who to talk to,” Wik said. “We need more direction on where to go or just what to do, who could you potentially reach out to.”

I spoke with the City of La Vista, and it says neighbors in the area can reach out to service organizations for information on what options they may have as they fix their properties and homes.

Along with repairs, clean-up efforts are still going on in some areas as the community tries to recover from the damage.