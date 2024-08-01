Neighbors wait in line for hours to drop off storm debris

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – La Vista and Papillion resident lined up Thursday morning to drop off the debris that landed in their yards following Wednesday night's storm.



Neighbors started waiting in line at 7 a.m. to drop off storm debris

"I’ve been waiting in like now for an hour and 25 minutes to dump our first load of the day. I have about five or six more loads to dump yet."

The debris drop off is located at Papillion Public Works

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Papillion and La Vista residents are lining up to dump debris following the storm.

People have been waiting in line for over an hour to dump trees and other debris

Trucks filled with trees and branches filled the streets as neighbors started cleaning the storm damage.

Brian Koch says what happened to his backyard during the storm was devastating and most of his day will be spent waiting in the drop off line.

"I’ve been waiting in like now for an hour and 25 minutes to dump our first load of the day. I have about five or six more loads to dump yet. My backyard was my sanctuary, no longer," Koch said.

The debris drop off is located at Papillion Public Works and people can dump off debris starting at 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The dump site is open until Sunday but for those who can't make it out the City of Papillion will be coming through neighborhoods to clean up leftover debris starting Monday.

