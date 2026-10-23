New family entertainment, including indoor slide park is coming to La Vista

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — More family entertainment is coming to Sarpy County, including what owners say will be Nebraska's first indoor slide park.

Southport West in La Vista will soon see more family entertainment with the addition of Slick City Action Park, a waterless slide park.

The city says the mixed-use development, located northwest of Westport Parkway and West Giles Road, is an investment aimed at attracting and keeping families in the area.

"Entertainment is such a big part of people's lives and you've got to provide them amenities and choices of amenities that they want to be here," La Vista Mayor Douglas Kindig said.

Slick City Action Park hopes to be part of that draw.

"We're going to be the first ones in that development but obviously with all the things around there even right now that's just such a fabulous area," Slick City Action Park Franchise Owner, Dan Braynt said.

"There's not a lot of ways to expand family entertainment without doing a lot of the things that haven't already been done and these slides in particular are very very different and just super fun," Bryant said.

Families I spoke with off camera say they are looking forward to more entertainment options, including 4-year-old Kaziah, who says he loves slides, especially the big ones that go fast.

The development will also include housing options.

"We are allowing some multi family out there. It's a little high in density multi family. It will have some town homes, some duplexes, some quad plexes and along with some traditional apartments," Mayor Kindig said.

Since Southport opened, the City of La Vista says it has received a 425% return on its initial investment of $7.6 million, which has brought in nearly $40 million in revenue to the city.

"It adds another amenity out there which will draw people not just from La Vista but from the region, from out of state," Kindig said.

The city of La Vista says there is no word yet on what the rest of the land will be used for.

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