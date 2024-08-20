New Papillion disc golf course has busy opening weekend

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV )– The city of Papillion opened a new disc golf course Friday after many neighbors asked the city to put one in. The course parking lot was filled by the second day of it being opened.

Prairie Queen Disc Golf Course soft launched Friday

The city started planning for one to open back in 2021

The $40,000 dollar course was designed by a disc golf pro and sits on 48 acres

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new activity for neighbors.

The 18 hole course opened Friday and has already brought in lots of players.

The city started the planning back in 2021 after the main response from neighbors for amenities they want to see in Papillion in the Park and Rec Master Plan update was a disc golf course. The city then put it in the budget last year and design of the course began.

Papillion Parks soft launched the opening but once word spread the course filled up with players by Saturday.

Tony Gowan, Parks and Facilities director says even though this was something the community wanted he was surprised at how many disc golf players have already come by to see the new course.

"This weekend the parking lot was full if not overflowing, we didn't expect that. It was exceptionally busy. We have gotten some good reviews," Gowan said.

The $40,000 course, professionally designed by a pro disc golfer, sits on 48 acres around a pond, tall brush and wetland so players say it's a bit more challenging than the other courses in the area.

"I like to try the challenging ones not that I’m always great at them but I like to try them so I’m excited it is going to be a little tougher,” neighbor :Jackson Oberdin said.

The city said it plans to continue working on the course with potential improvements like benches and mowing more pathways.

According to the city the course was built with the habitat in mind in order to avoid disturbance to wildlife.