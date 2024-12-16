'Nothing but positive changes' : Ralston schools therapy dogs make big impact on students

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Ralston Public Schools have three therapy dogs : Remi, Nox and Brix. Teachers said the dogs support students with anxiety and helps their schools have calmer learning environment.



Karen Western and Meadows Elementary Schools both have therapy dogs

The dogs help calm students down and spend their days going to classrooms

“Theres a lot of research that kids turn to their pets for comfort so just have (Brix) at the school is another strategy if kids are feeling down or anxious."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"There has been nothing but positive changes,” said Karly Johnson, counselor at Meadows Elementary.

Nox, Brix and Remi look a little different than the other students at Ralston Public Schools but all three make a big impact in their classrooms.

Johnson, owner of Remi, said he can calm things down when school gets overwhelming.

"When kids are heightened or escalated the worst thing you can for kiddo in that moment is talk to them so having him here, he just comes in and sit by them and just give them two minutes and they will be ready to talk it though with an adult,” she said.

The helpful animals spend their days visiting classrooms, Spending time with students, and of course being there to support students when they need it.

"He's like fun to play with and he takes bad things out of your mind,” fourth grader Jasyn said.

Gina Yowll, a math teacher, owns the second therapy dog at meadows, Brix.

Yowll said the dogs not only help the students but also the staff.

"Kids have a lot of empathy for animals. I feel like when he's here the days are calmer and quieter because he's in the room,” she said. “They don't want to scare him or spook him."

And Nox does the same over at Karen Western, giving students something to look forward to during their school day.

"Making it exciting come to school, to have something to look forward to and having someone even if it is a dog that they can tell anything,” Kelsey Neil, owner of Nox and teacher at Karen Western said.

The educators at Ralston schools said the dogs have made a positive impact in classrooms and have helped decrease the stress that comes along with school.

All three dogs are certified and went through training in order to support their students properly.

