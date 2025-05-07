Oak Hill Pool in Ralston set to stay closed this summer, possibly for good

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Oak Hill Pool in Ralston doesn't have enough funds to keep the pool open this summer and with the cost of repairs, board members say it may not open again.



Oak Hill Pool in Ralston will stay closed this summer.

Currently, there isn't enough funds to do the repairs the pool needs.

Oak Hill Pool Board is holding fundraiser to try and reopen the pool in the future.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ralston neighbor Morry Case has spent a lot of time at the Oak Hill Pool.

"Great times, you can go down and just relax on hot days,” Case said.

But the pool has sat empty for the season and it's going to stay that way, at least for this summer.

“It’s an old building, my dad swam there when he was a toddler, it’s been around for 60 years. It's sad to see it go,” Case said.

This is a privately owned membership pool, and it claims to be one of the oldest pools in Omaha. But today, the board doesn't have enough funds to make repairs and operate the pool this year.

Scott Olsen, president of the oak pool board says the dated pool needs a new filtration system, buildings and needs new concrete so it could be upwards of $1 million to do the repairs to get the pool back open.

“We are trying to look at some grant options to see if we can get some funding that way, reaching out to community members I know there a lot of people who care about this pool maybe they can work out a deal to get some new concrete work or whatever it takes to kind of come together as a community and get this thing done,” Olsen said.

The pool board is holding multiple fundraisers through this summer to help raise enough money to open it back up in the future. Neighbors interested in helping save the pool click here.

