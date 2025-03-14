Offutt AFB opens new campus on flood recovery area

OFFUTT AFB, Neb. (KMTV) – "This spot right here was covered in about 11 feet of water just about six years ago tomorrow. Six years of resilience is a big deal," Col. Mark Howard, commander of the 55th wing said.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Friday morning, Offutt Air Force Base held a ribbon-cutting to open the 55th Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) Campus, one of the operations affected by the 2019 floods.

The 2019 floods affected over 130 facilities on the base and recovery efforts have continued since.

The new campus marks the base's recovery from the floods, according to Col. Mark Howard, commander of the 55th Wing.

"This spot right here was covered in about 11 feet of water just about six years ago tomorrow,” he said. “Six years of resilience is a big deal, and this ribbon cutting celebrates the anniversary of demonstrating the mental toughness of going through adversity as a team."

The new facility stands on an island and according to Offutt, it will improve mission support efficiency, asset management, and logistical coordination.

“This moment is a symbol of our collective resilience, where when times get tough, we, every airman, civilian, and contractor come together, endure together, and win together,” said Lt. Col Caitlin Oviatt, 55th Wing LRS commander.

Offutt also opened one other campus Friday morning, which will house petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL) airmen.