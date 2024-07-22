Offutt Air Force Base Defenders of Freedom air show returns after six years

BELLEVUE, Neb. – Offutt Air Force Base brings back the popular Defenders of Freedom Air and Space show after a long hiatus due to significant events like COVID and the 2019 flood.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Offutt Air Force Base hasn't put on an air show since 2018 due to the 2019 flood, COVID and runway repairs but despite these significant events the show is finally happening again.

"We have recovered with flare from disruption stronger than ever,” Col. Mark Howard, commander of the 55th wing at Offutt AFB said.

Howard said they are coming back strong to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the base with hours of back to back flying acts, including a show by a premiere demo team, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

"We've been here 100 years so our goal with this next air show is to inspire the next 100 years. We have been modernizing and we have been innovating within the air force and we want to show it off, especially with the thunderbirds who are coming to Offutt Air Force Base. We are going to put our modernization and innovation efforts on display, and you will see a whole lot of it and you will be inspired, " Howard said.

Lt. Col. Ryan Davis says the Defender of Freedom Air and Space Show is important to them because they can show the community what they do every day.

"Not being able to show off what we do every day for the nation sometimes is a detriment,” Davis said. “We have a lot of people that join the military, 1% of the population, and so being able to show off to the other 99% what we do and how great our pilots, cyber, civil engineers, firefighters, maintenance, being able to show that off to the community we live in is pretty important to us. "

The flying acts will go on for about four hours during the day with a mix of fast fighter jets, heritage aircrafts and some civilian flying aircrafts.

The air show is Aug. 24 and 25 at Offutt Air Force Base.

The admission to the event is free but premium tickets are available.

