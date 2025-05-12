Offutt Air Force Base opens Security Forces Squadron

OFFUTT AFB, Neb.(KMTV)– Offutt Air Force Base opened its new campus, the Security Forces Squadron. The campus is the fourth of eight new campus opening in the flood recovery area.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Offutt Air Force Base unveiled its new. The facility is one of eight campuses the base is opening as it recovers from the 2019 flood. Its facility will hold base defense operations, law enforcement, military dogs and more. The facility will bring teams together that have been separated since the floods.

It's been a challenge having teams separated, so having teams in the same location after six years is a big deal, according to Lt. Col. Andrew Ferguson, commander of 55th Wing Security Forces Squadron.

"Being co-located untimely is going to lead us being a more effective team,” Ferguson said. “We are good but we strive for greatness, so this is going to help us perform better and really reach our full potential.”

There will be more new campuses opening this summer but will take almost ten years to rebuild the base to the way it was before the flood.

The facility is not completely up and running yet, but more work will be done in the coming months.

