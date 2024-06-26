Offutt Air Force Base prepares with confidence as flood waters continue to rise

Video shot by 55th wing shows officials making observations and wlaking the levees ahead of rising waters.

Offutt Air Force Base uses experience from 2011 and 2019 to better prepare for the floods of 2024.

Officials tell us they are closing monitoring water levels and remain in place and prepared for what might happen as water continues to rise.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Offutt Air Force Base where officials say they are prepared for the coming flood.

We're told by the base that leaders spent the morning making observations and walking the levees with officials from the army corps of engineers. This is video the 55th wing shot of that meeting.

I had a conversation with a spokesperson from the base and he told me that they've used the advance warning about the flood to make sure they are prepared.

Colonel Robert Newbaurer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the corps and the air force worked together to improve flood protections following floods in 2019.

"We feel pretty confident with the levee system around off of air force base and repairs that have been done since 2019 that were in a good position for any potential inundation of the base," said Col. Newbaurer

Officials tell us they learned a lot from the floods of 2019 and 2011 and applied those lessons. That included raising buildings and making runway improvements to protect the base from high water.