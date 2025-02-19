Ordinance to allow backyard chickens has first reading at Papillion City Council

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV)– Reporter Greta Goede spoke with Papillion neighbors about their thoughts on the new ordinance that would allow neighbors to have up to eight female chickens within city limits.



Public comment on the ordinance will be next city council meeting, March 4 at 7 p.m.

“I think there are so many benefits that come with having chickens whether that be small backyard or farm."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As backyard chicken coops become more popular and egg prices rise more neighbors want to start a flock of their own but some towns, like Papillion, don't allow it.

Reporter Greta Goede spoke with neighbors about why they want the city to pass a new ordinance to allow these birds within city limits.

The proposal came up for the first time Tuesday night at the city council. If it passes, neighbors can keep backyard chickens within Papillion city limits.

Back in 2012, a similar ordinance failed.

Papillion neighbors Steve and Sara Zivny are happy to see it front and center again.

“It’s a well-written ordinance, they put a lot of time and effort into going back into the ordinance from years ago and hitting all the concerns that council and Papillion folks had in the past,” Sara said.

This new proposal would allow neighbors to keep up to eight female chickens, but no roosters would be allowed.

Neighbor Ami Rogers said having her chickens would not only be money-saving but also have health benefits.

“I think there are so many benefits that come with having chickens whether that be small backyard or farm. Whether is it the enjoyment of just having the pets,” she said. “The health benefits that come along with it, knowing where your foods coming from and what’s going into the chickens."

If passed, neighbors would need to apply for a license and permit and go through a training course before they can set up their coop.

Nearby homeowners will also be notified when a permit is issued.

There will be public comment on the ordinance at the next city council meeting on March 4.