'Our community feels like nobody is listening to us': Neighbors continue to raise concerns after crashes

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – After another recent crash near 80th and Q, Ralston neighbors are asking the city to take further actions to keep their community safe.



Neighbors say more changes need to be made to keep homes safe.

According to the city, speed bumps can't be added due to the road being an emergency route.

“The streets are very narrow here, we have lower speed limits to make the streets safe but it's just a basic disregard for the law," Ashley Cap said. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ralston neighbor Ashley Cap wants something to be done about this stretch of road that goes into main street Ralston. According to Cap people speed, run stop signs and drunk drivers have crashed through yards, and even homes.

“The streets are very narrow here, we have lower speed limits to make the streets safe but it's just a basic disregard for the law,” she said.

In early April, reporter Greta Goede spoke with Cap and other homeowners after a car hit a guard rail near 80th and Q, driving into a lawn. At the end of May, another vehicle went through multiple backyards at the same intersection after missing the turn. For weeks neighbors have been telling KMTV they are afraid to let their kids play outside.

“How does make you feel seeing this and also seeing kids walking and biking up and down these streets?" "Terrified,” Cap said.

KMTV reached out to the city to ask what more could be done about the speeding and drunk drivers on the street.

A spokesperson told KMTV that since the road into the main street is an emergency route, speed bumps can't be added, and the guard rail near 80th and q can't be extended more due to gas lines. Although the city is adding flashing lights near the intersection to notify drivers of the curves and speed, neighbors still tell KMTV it’s not enough.

“We want to make these changes, but our community feels like nobody is listening to us,” Cap said.

After KMTV first reported on the crashes, the city installed a new longer guard rail near 80th and Q. Weeks later, another guard was installed outside Cap’s home, but neighbors said they are going to continue to sound the alarm until more changes are made.

According to Ralston, more patrols are being put on the street, but there is not enough manpower to monitor the street frequently. KMTV reached out to the Ralston Police Department but is still waiting for a response.

According to the city, the flashing signs should be installed this month.