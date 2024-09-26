Papillion Arts Foundation plans to apply for Creative District grant

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Papillion Arts Foundation is planning to apply for the Creative District grant with the hope of adding more sculptures, murals and showcasing different cultures within the community



Papillion Arts Foundation and others are planning to apply for Creative District grant

The creative district will feature the different cultures that are in the city

The foundation hopes to add more performance spaces and art galleries to downtown

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Soon neighbors might start seeing more art in Papillion.

"I believe you have to build the community you want to live in," said Georgie Scurfield, president of The Papillion Arts Foundation.

Scurfield and other in the community are working together to apply for a Creative District Grant.

"The creative districts really allow communities like… our selves look at what we want for our residents and what our residents would like to see in the way of arts and creativity," Scurfield said.

The Creative District Program is to show the different cultures within a community and to help bring economic impact by creating new spaces. Something that Scurfield said will make a big impact for Papillion neighbors and bring the community closer together.

"People have come from a lot of different places and I would love to hear what they are doing to celebrate their own culture in the form of art, dance, music,” she said. “What do we got that people are already doing and already live here."

The grant can be used for things like construction, marketing and planning. The arts foundation hopes to put in more performance spaces and art galleries around downtown and bring more color and culture through murals and sculptures around the city that are created by local artists.

"We are looking to engage everyone in enjoying the art right here," Scurfield said.

The art foundation plans to have this new district span from Halleck Park to Papillion Landing.

The arts foundation said it hopes to have the application in by the end of this year.