Papillion city council says no to backyard chickens

PAPILLION, Neb.(KMTV) – After nearly an hour of public comment, Papillion city council members voted against the backyard chicken ordinance at Tuesday's city council meeting.



Neighbors filled city hall ahead of the vote on backyard chickens

The motion failed on a three to four vote

”It’s a huge disappointment,” neighbor Ami Rodgers said.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors filled the city council chambers showing their support for the backyard chicken ordinance ahead of the vote Tuesday night.

One by one neighbors talked about why they feel backyard chickens should be allowed within Papillion city limits.

Hoping this time the city council would pass the proposed ordinance but after nearly an hour of talks, the motion failed.

”It’s a huge disappointment,” neighbor Ami Rodgers said. “I think the council had an opportunity to listen to the people and give the people what they have been asking for for a while now and let Papillion be a city of the Papillion and a grant of people most people desired around here and something they looked forward to.”

This ordinance was revised from a previous ordinance that failed back in 2012. City Council Member Jason Gaines said the new one addressed previous concerns and put more regulations on backyard coops.

However, the city council members who voted against the ordinance said neighbors in their wards are concerned about the flocks bringing in predators and worry others won't follow regulations.

Supporters said with the rising egg costs, a backyard coop could help families in Papillion save money.

"I’m very disappointed, I’m very angry.”