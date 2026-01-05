Papillion City Council to revisit backyard chicken ordinance

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV)– Papillion City Council will consider a backyard chicken ordinance for the third time, nearly a year after voting against a similar proposal.



Papillion City Council will consider a backyard chicken ordinance for the third time, nearly a year after voting against a similar proposal.

The revised ordinance would allow residents to keep up to six hens within city limits, with no roosters permitted.

"It can easily work, we have come up with enough solutions to the concerns," Steve Zivny said.

Zivny, a Papillion neighbor who supports the ordinance, believes the city should embrace sustainable food sources.

"I think in today's world we need to be thinking about sustainable food sources and where our food comes from," Zivny said.

The previous ordinance failed due to concerns about unwanted predators and homeowners association rules. The new proposal addresses these issues by allowing neighbors to voice objections to nearby licenses and clarifying that the ordinance would not override HOA guidelines.

Amelia Fiser, a Papillion neighbor and healthcare worker, supports the ordinance despite likely being unable to participate due to her HOA restrictions.

"What is offered in grocery stores, and the prices, with everything being as high as it is right now with inflation, it would be great for residents to grow their own food and possibly have the eggs they want to have," Fiser said.

Under the proposed ordinance, residents would still need to obtain a license and complete an education course before bringing chickens into their neighborhood.

Residents can share their thoughts on the ordinance with City Council at the Jan. 20 meeting at Papillion City Hall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

