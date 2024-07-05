Papillion Fire Department host free hydrant parties throughout July

LA VISTA, Neb. – Papillion Fire Department hosts free hydrant parties with sprinklers and popsicles every Saturday in July at different locations in Papillion and La Vista



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you’re looking for a way to cool down this summer, join some firefighters for a hydrant party.

I’m Greta Goede your Sarpy County neighborhood reporter.

Free summer hydrant parties put on by the Papillion Fire Department are held every Saturday in July at various spots in Papillion and La Vista.

The next one is tomorrow. It’s at the Metro Community College Campus in La Vista at 91st and Giles.

In addition to time with the firefighters, kids can enjoy sprinklers and popsicles. And all this is free.

In La Vista, I’m Greta Goede.